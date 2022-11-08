 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime sheriff defeated in Alexander County; Republican Chad Pennell wins race

Alexander County will soon have a new sheriff.

Detective Chad Pennell looks at an evidence photo from a marijuana seizure on Old Mountain Road in Hiddenite in 2011.

Democrat Chris Bowman, who has served as sheriff since 2009, was defeated by Republican challenger Chad Pennell in Alexander County on Election Day.

Pennell captured nearly 7 out of every 10 votes in the county of 36,000 people. 

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman displays a framed puzzle in 2021. Bowman was defeated in his re-election bid.

Alexander voters cast 10,471 ballots for Pennell and 4,776 for Bowman.

Bowman's tenure in the sheriff's office dates back to 1979 when he started as as deputy.

Pennell, according to his campaign website, has about 30 years of service in the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, starting out as a school resource officer in 1993.

All election results are unofficial pending canvassing by election officials later this month

