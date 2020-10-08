Longer runway, more hangars planned for Hickory airport

A runway extension and the addition of new hangars are among the new developments expected in the next phases of development at the Hickory Regional Airport.
That’s according to an update on the airport layout plan provided at the Hickory City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Pat Turney, an airport engineer with the consulting firm Talbert, Bright & Ellington Inc., gave the presentation.
The airport plan is required by the Federal Aviation Administration and also includes review by the state Division of Aviation.
The plans for the airport include the extension of the airport’s primary runway from its current length of 6,400 feet to 7,000 feet.
Turney also said projected demand would require the airport to add new hangars. The specific plans shown were for 21 new T-hangars — bringing the total number of T-hangars to 23 — and about 58,000 square feet of more conventional hangar space.
The presentation included plans for nearly 315,000 square feet of hangar space in the 2030s.
While the primary runway would expand, the plans presented called for the secondary runway, which measures 4,400 feet long, to be converted into a taxiway. Turney identified areas around the secondary runway as the site for additional hangars.
Turney said the process of closing the runway could take as long as two years once the project is initiated. However, the city could begin hangar construction before the runway is closed, he said.
The cost estimate for these and other projects listed in the airport's 20-year plan was roughly $70.3 million, with the city covering $24.7 million of the cost and state and federal funds taking care of the rest.
There was some discussion of potential economic development and the plan factored in potential sites for growth around the airport. The city has not announced any specific plans for economic development around the airport but there are indicators that point to future growth.
In August, a 55-acre tract by the airport was selected for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program, which evaluates commercial or industrial potential. The city of Hickory and Burke County received a $1.5 million grant in December 2019 for an access road into a potential industrial site.
The airport plan is currently under review by the Division of Aviation. It’s not clear when final approvals will be given but the presentation suggested that could occur by July 2021.
