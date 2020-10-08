Longer runway, more hangars planned for Hickory airport

Turney said the process of closing the runway could take as long as two years once the project is initiated. However, the city could begin hangar construction before the runway is closed, he said.

The cost estimate for these and other projects listed in the airport's 20-year plan was roughly $70.3 million, with the city covering $24.7 million of the cost and state and federal funds taking care of the rest.

There was some discussion of potential economic development and the plan factored in potential sites for growth around the airport. The city has not announced any specific plans for economic development around the airport but there are indicators that point to future growth.

In August, a 55-acre tract by the airport was selected for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program, which evaluates commercial or industrial potential. The city of Hickory and Burke County received a $1.5 million grant in December 2019 for an access road into a potential industrial site.

The airport plan is currently under review by the Division of Aviation. It’s not clear when final approvals will be given but the presentation suggested that could occur by July 2021.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

