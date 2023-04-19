The town of Long View has parted ways with Town Manager Danny Hipps less than four months after he was appointed to lead the town.

Hipps, who previously served as councilman in Maiden, was hired at the end of 2022 with a starting salary of $103,000.

Hipps officially left the position following a special meeting of the Long View Town Council on Tuesday. James Cozart, the town’s finance director, was named interim manager.

Hipps said the decision for him to leave was mutual and came down to differing visions of how the town should be run.

“We agreed that my management style was not a good fit for them and theirs wasn’t a good fit for me,” Hipps said. He said the decision came after a review during his probationary period with the town.

Hipps added: “I wish Long View the very best.”

Mayor Marla Thompson also said the parting was mutual and amicable.

“We shook hands and everything was great and I wished him the best of luck,” Thompson said. “Mr. Hipps was a very nice person. We just didn’t mesh.”