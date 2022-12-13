Long View hires Maiden councilman as new manager

Maiden Town Councilman Danny Hipps will be the new town manager in Long View.

The hiring was announced Tuesday in a release from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, which assisted the town of Long View in the hiring process. The search to fill the position was national in scope and included applicants from as far away as New Hampshire, according to the release.

Hipps, who works as a manager at Duke Energy, will officially begin the new job on Dec. 31, succeeding longtime town manager David Draughn. Hipps’ starting salary in the new position will be $103,000, on par with Draughn’s current salary of $102,817.

Draughn is leaving after 19 years with Long View.

In addition to being a member of the Maiden Town Council, Hipps also served as recreation director in Maiden and as a fire chief who helped transition Maiden from a volunteer to a paid department, according to the release.

“Mr. Hipps has a strong record of experience with local government and project management,” Long View Mayor Marla Thompson said via the release. “He demonstrates excellent leadership qualities, and we believe he will be a great fit for Long View.”

In a statement included in the release, Hipps said, in part: “I feel honored and humbled to serve the citizens of Long View. I look forward to the opportunity to work with our elected officials, staff, residents, and local businesses to build local and regional relationships that promote and maximize the potential of Long View.”

Maiden Mayor Max Bumgarner Jr. praised Hipps as a good councilman who put a great deal of thought into the decisions he makes and wished him success in his new role.

The Maiden Town Council is now tasked with filling the vacant position. Bumgarner said he expects that he and other council members will make their nominations for the seat at their January meeting.

The seat will be up for election next November.