Local sheriffs say mask order is not enforceable

He pointed to a provision in the order explicitly saying that citations cannot be brought against individuals for violations of the order.

The order does specify that businesses or other organizations can be cited for not requiring face coverings.

However, the order also includes a number of exemptions from face coverings, including for individuals who cannot wear masks because of a medical condition or disability.

Individuals do not have to show proof verifying they qualify for an exemption. Also, establishments can defer to visitors or patrons who say they qualify for an exemption without violating the order.

“There’s too many exceptions, too many exemptions,” Turk said. “It’s not enforceable by law enforcement.”

A third enforcement provision in the order says law enforcement can enforce trespassing laws against individuals who are asked to leave

Turk said officers would still respond to trespassing calls and evaluate cases based on the circumstances.

Brown is not the only sheriff in the area who has said he will not enforce the order.