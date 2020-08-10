Library to bring internet to community

To bring better internet access to underserved communities, the Catawba County Library is setting up several Wi-Fi spots at community organizations to bring access closer to home for people without service in their residences.
For work and for school the internet has proven crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the library and public schools to make Wi-Fi available in their parking lots at all hours, Library Director Suzanne White said. Now, the library plans to put similar access at community organizations around the county.
To support the project, the library was awarded a $45,000 federal Library Services and Technology Act grant, which will keep the internet on at those locations for a year, White said.
The library is partnering with organizations and businesses including the city of Newton, the town of Catawba, the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Plaza Latina in Newton, Centro Latino (a hispanic ministry in Hickory), and Nu Dimensions (Hickory Public Housing Authority).
The library is also using the grant to buy 83 8-inch tablets that are equipped with internet access, with no need to connect to Wi-Fi to use them. The tablets will bolster the laptops and internet hotspots the library loans out. The tablets will make it easier for people to access the internet because sometimes a laptop is available for check out but no hot spot is available, White said.
While the grant only pays for one year of the project, some partner organizations are considering paying for the internet to remain after the year is up, White said. The library will still be able to loan out the tablets to be used when connected to Wi-Fi.
Monday, at the Catawba County Board of Commissioners finance and personnel subcommittee meeting, the commissioners recommended approval of the grant. The full board will vote on appropriating the grant funds to the library on Aug. 17.
Grant for sheriff's office drone gets approval
The subcommittee also recommended approval of a grant request from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for a new drone.
The sheriff’s office was approved for about $11,700 in grant money through the North Carolina Justice Assistance Grant. The current aerial drone the sheriff’s office uses has aged out and is no longer useful, Sheriff Don Brown said at Monday’s meeting.
A new drone costs about $11,700 for one with the same features, including thermal imaging.
The drone is used for tracking people, keeping officers out of harm's way or in situations with large crowds, Brown said. The sheriff’s office recently used it when there were several protests in the county, he said. They were able to follow protesters to watch from above and make sure no violence broke out, he said.
Deputies also used the drone recently when a man, who was being involuntarily committed, ran into the woods with a rifle. Rather than send deputies into the woods to find him, they were able to use the drone and locate him, so deputies knew exactly where he was as they approached him to negotiate.
The subcommittee recommended approval of the grant application. The full board will vote Aug. 17.
The subcommittee also recommended approval of a construction bid for renovations to the Justice Center so the sheriff’s office can move its public offices, including records, gun permits and fingerprinting, to the former Register of Deeds office.
County staff recommended accepting a $553,000 bid from Frank L. Blum Construction Company of Winston-Salem. The project will cost around $900,000 in total, Assistant County Manager Bob Miracle said.
