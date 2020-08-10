Library to bring internet to community

While the grant only pays for one year of the project, some partner organizations are considering paying for the internet to remain after the year is up, White said. The library will still be able to loan out the tablets to be used when connected to Wi-Fi.

Monday, at the Catawba County Board of Commissioners finance and personnel subcommittee meeting, the commissioners recommended approval of the grant. The full board will vote on appropriating the grant funds to the library on Aug. 17.

Grant for sheriff's office drone gets approval

The subcommittee also recommended approval of a grant request from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for a new drone.

The sheriff’s office was approved for about $11,700 in grant money through the North Carolina Justice Assistance Grant. The current aerial drone the sheriff’s office uses has aged out and is no longer useful, Sheriff Don Brown said at Monday’s meeting.

A new drone costs about $11,700 for one with the same features, including thermal imaging.