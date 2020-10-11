Library program showcases women’s suffrage in NC

NEWTON — As the Catawba County Library partners with local organizations to mark the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States, it’s offering programs to tell the story and invite the community’s participation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. the library will host a live Zoom seminar called "You Have to Start a Thing," which highlights the struggles and successes of the suffrage movement in North Carolina at the turn of the 20th century. Receive the Zoom invitation by emailing share@catawbacountync.gov.

RaeLana Poteat, curator of political and social history at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, will present the talk, which is based on an exhibit featuring men and women involved in both sides of the fight for voting equality. The exhibit also documents the role women of color played in the movement and looks at the gradual acceptance of women into positions of political power.