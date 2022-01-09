'It just doesn't add up:" Hickory council members respond to claims of fire department understaffing

Several members of the Hickory City Council said this week they did not believe staffing at the Hickory Fire Department was a concern.
Members of the council were asked about department staffing and turnover Thursday following claims from a Hickory firefighters group that the fire department is facing serious challenges in those areas.
The association had requested to speak before the council at Tuesday’s meeting on the topics of recruitment and retention.
City Manager Warren Wood rejected the request, informing the association they should go through the process used by nonprofits to request funding from the city.
The association is claiming that noncompetitive pay is leading to high turnover, which has created problems meeting industry standards for personnel response. The group says the department has had a 45% turnover rate in the last three years.
The city administration countered those claims. They said in a statement Wednesday that the department’s turnover averaged 4.5% in the last five years, giving it the lowest turnover rate of the city’s largest departments.
In response to the point about retirements, the association maintains this is the case in part because of the difficulties firefighters have changing jobs later in their careers.
The city also said Hickory has the highest-paid firefighters in the four-county Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area, among the highest per capita staffing rates in the state and the department is usually at the top in terms of employees completing 30-year careers.
Some of the city council members who were asked about the association’s claims pointed to the city data contradicting the information from the association.
Councilwoman Charlotte Williams said there seemed to be a “chasm between the feelings of the fire department and actuality, what’s happening.”
“When you look at the facts, it just doesn’t add up in terms of their complaints versus what’s actually happening,” Williams said, adding, “If there were issues that were really valid in terms of staffing, salaries, turnover, vacancies, that would increase danger or lack of service, but none of those things are really true at this point.”
Mayor Hank Guess said he does not believe that “public safety is in any kind of jeopardy because of staffing at the fire department.”
Councilman Tony Wood said he received assurances from city management that the department has the staff it needs. “Warren (Wood) and the assistant city manager and the fire chief, they’re the ones that’s the chain of command for these kinds of issues and in talking with them, they’re saying that we do not have a turnover problem,” Tony Wood said.
Councilwoman Jill Patton also said she did not believe staffing at the department is a concern.
Councilman David Williams said he did not believe he was in the position to comment on the staffing and that he would have to rely on what people within the department tell him. “I don’t have the experience being a firefighter or the fire chief,” David Williams said. “If he says or if they feel like they need more staffing, I don’t feel like I’m the person to be able to say that they don’t.”
The members of the council also said they felt the association needed to work through established processes and the chain of command or work directly with the city manager to address concerns.
“I’m old school,” David Williams said. “I think they should be able to sit down with Warren, the city manager, without having to come to a council meeting. And they should be able to sit down and work out any issues or talk about anything that they need or anything they have going on.”
He added, “I think that between all the parties involved, I am 1,000% positive, I’m very sure, that they will work out some type of conclusion to where all parties will be satisfied.”
Patton said she believes it would be a bad move for the city council to directly hear the concerns of one group of city employees. “For one group to advocate to be pulled out and be special, to have their needs heard or for us to become involved in that process, I think would set a very bad precedence,” Patton said. “Then what if we had every other department in the city want to be considered separately without the city manager’s involvement?”
Patton also noted that anyone is welcome to speak during the general public comment period but that no one from the association did so at the most recent meeting.
“They have every opportunity to come to us and speak as every other citizen at the beginning of every meeting,” Patton said. “I know the mayor (Tuesday) night said, ‘Does anyone wish to speak before the council? You’ve got three minutes. State your name, your address,’ like everybody else. And no one steps forward. It’s this group thing rather than a personal appeal.”
For their part, the association has maintained it has worked through chain of command “by communicating with the fire chief and requesting a meeting verbally and via email to meet with the city manager to discuss concerns.”
Councilman David Zagaroli declined to comment, saying he still had to review the information from the association and wanted to learn more from the city manager. Councilman Danny Seaver did not respond to requests for comment on the matter as of noon on Friday.
