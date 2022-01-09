'It just doesn't add up:" Hickory council members respond to claims of fire department understaffing

Councilwoman Jill Patton also said she did not believe staffing at the department is a concern.

Councilman David Williams said he did not believe he was in the position to comment on the staffing and that he would have to rely on what people within the department tell him. “I don’t have the experience being a firefighter or the fire chief,” David Williams said. “If he says or if they feel like they need more staffing, I don’t feel like I’m the person to be able to say that they don’t.”

The members of the council also said they felt the association needed to work through established processes and the chain of command or work directly with the city manager to address concerns.

“I’m old school,” David Williams said. “I think they should be able to sit down with Warren, the city manager, without having to come to a council meeting. And they should be able to sit down and work out any issues or talk about anything that they need or anything they have going on.”

He added, “I think that between all the parties involved, I am 1,000% positive, I’m very sure, that they will work out some type of conclusion to where all parties will be satisfied.”