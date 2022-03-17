Hundreds more houses in Hickory: Hickory City Council paves way for several large housing projects

Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.

In addition to approving the rezoning for the 210-unit-project near Moore’s Ferry, the council considered and unanimously supported rezonings and an annexation for three projects that will likely bring hundreds of new houses to Hickory.

Section House Road

Heirs of the Propst family requested the rezoning of 47 acres of their property between 34th Street Place NE and Sipe Road from low density residential to medium density residential.

It is not clear how many homes the developer will eventually build but the new zoning would allow for up to 189 units.

The request sparked opposition from a few residents whose main concerns included adding a development of that density into that area, the environmental impact of reducing open space and the effect on traffic.

Teresa Biggs, one of the residents who spoke, said she brought a petition signed by 28 area residents. She told the council the residents have requested larger buffers to protect neighboring properties and preserve unused land.

“All the petitioners, landowners realize progress is inevitable and all want to be good neighbors to future citizens. We feel that additional setbacks and buffering from this development will allow good will to occur between John McCormick, the builder (and) developer, new neighbors and our current native Catawba County residents.”

McCormick also spoke, saying he was “going to meet or exceed all the regulations for doing this.” He said the neighbors would likely feel little impact because of the current setbacks as well as the requirement that the developers maintain about 13 acres of the property as open space.

McCormick said he would also be willing to talk with residents again when plans are finalized.

Cloninger Mill Road and 16th Street NE

The second rezoning of the night doubled the allowable density for nearly 14 acres of property at the corner of Cloninger Mill Road and 16th Street NE from four units per acre to eight units per acre.

This new zoning would allow as many as 110 single-family homes or 137 multi-family units, as well as a mix of those housing types.

Developer Eric Yeargain said the plan is to put town homes on that land.

The proposal attracted criticism regarding traffic and runoff. Resident Jen Krueger said she had a petition signed by 70 people who opposed the development.

Krueger said traffic was already bad in the area and adding more would only create further problems. She also said the rezoning was inappropriate because the new zoning category is intended for places that are more pedestrian and public transit friendly.

Pam Freeman told the council she was worried the new development would worsen the problems with runoff she has had in the past.

“My concern is when it’s eight to 10 units per acre the amount of extra concrete and asphalt will make my house flood,” Freeman said. “So far, we have it fixed so it won’t.”

Speaking to the traffic concerns, Yeargain said the developers would pay the cost of making needed traffic improvements such as adding turn lanes. This is something the developers have had to do with their other projects, including the Preston Ridge development off Startown Road, he added.

He also said the developers would improve the runoff conditions through grading and the addition of detention ponds and catch basins.

“There’s three to four acres of water that unabatedly sheet flows down into (Freeman’s) place,” Yeargain said. “What we intend to do again represents an improvement, not an exacerbation to this. This hill is going to be cut down, leveled out.”

Startown Road

Yeargain and his development partners also requested the annexation and rezoning of nearly nine acres off Startown Road between Short and Robinwood roads.

The developers had the land rezoned to planned development with the intention of building 168 multi-family units.

No one spoke in opposition during the hearings.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

