Housing in the Hickory area: Leaders meet to discuss, learn about housing issues at forum

That was the message urban planner Chad Meadows delivered to Hickory-area leaders and real estate agents during a forum on housing issues at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments on Friday.

Rather than negotiating through complicated and subjective processes for rezoning, Meadows said, governments should instead outline clear standards with built-in flexibilities and put in place an efficient, expedited review process by staff to encourage development.

“So moving into the realm where these kinds of developments are permitted by right, administratively, without a lot of discretion, is the way to go, is the way to have success,” Meadows said.

He said one of the problems with rezoning and special use permits is that those processes can often cause anger and confusion among neighboring property owners.

Anthony Starr, executive director of the council of governments, agreed with Meadows.

While Starr said he thought it was right to allow public input on development plans, he said inviting such input on all aspects of development bogged down the process.