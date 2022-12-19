Holiday closings begin Dec. 22

Government offices in the greater Hickory region will begin closing on Dec. 22.

Catawba County government offices will be closed from Dec. 22 through Dec. 26 and will reopen Dec. 27. County offices also will be closed Jan. 2, the county said in a news release.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Otherwise, the parks will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including over the New Year’s holiday weekend, the release said.

All Catawba County public library branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 and on Jan. 2, the release said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will close Dec. 22 and reopen Dec. 27. The shelter is not open on Sundays or Mondays, which includes Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, the release said.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will close Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 26. The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will close Dec. 23 and will reopen Dec. 26. Both landfills will be closed Jan. 2, the release said.

The county’s five solid waste convenience centers, located in Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford, will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, the release said.

Hickory

Hickory city government offices will be closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 26. The offices will reopen Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

City offices also will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Jan. 2, and will reopen Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m., the release said.

Hickory’s Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, the release said.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, as well as Jan. 2, the release said.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Dec. 22-26 for the Christmas holiday, as well as Jan. 2, the release said.

Highland Recreation Center, Ridgeview Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. These centers will also be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the release said.

Ceramics classes at Neill Clark Recreation Center will be suspended for the holidays. Details on the new location for the ceramics studio will be announced in 2023, the release said.

Hickory parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.

US Post Office

Federal government offices will be closed Dec. 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website. The U.S. Postal Service office will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Catawba County cities and towns

Conover city government offices will be closed Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the city’s website.

Newton city government offices and recreation centers will be closed Dec. 22 and 23, and Jan. 2. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule, according to Newton’s Public Information Officer Alex Frick.

Long View town government offices will be closed from Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the town’s website.

Maiden Town Hall will be closed from Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s, according to the town’s website.

Claremont city government offices will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Jan. 2, Claremont City Clerk Wendy Helms said via email.

Town of Catawba offices will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2, according to Elizabeth Krige with the Catawba Town Hall.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County offices are closed Dec. 23-27 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Dec. 23-27, in celebration of Christmas, and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day, according to the city’s website.

In Lenoir, for the weeks of Dec. 19-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6, if your garbage is normally picked up on Fridays, it will be picked up on Wednesday. All other garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk collections. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue in Lenoir will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County

Alexander County offices are closed Dec. 23-27 and Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2, according to the town’s website.

Burke County

Burke County offices will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Jan. 2, Burke County Deputy Clerk Lance Riddle said via email.

Burke County waste management facilities will be closed Dec. 24-26. The waste management facilities will be open Jan. 2, according to the county’s website.

Morganton City Hall and other facilities will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2.

Garbage collection will be affected, according to the city’s website. The week of Dec. 19-23, garbage will be collected on a regular schedule. For the weeks of Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6, garbage collection will be on a one-day delay, according to the Morganton website.

During the weeks with a one-day delay if your trash is normally picked up on Monday it will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday trash on Thursday, and Thursday on Friday, according to the website.