'History is watching,' another resident asks county board to remove Confederate monument

Toni Abernathy passed out red folders to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners before she began her public comment Monday night.

Inside was literature on anti-racism, systemic racism and the Confederacy. Abernathy wants the commissioners to be anti-racist, she said. She wants them to start by removing the Confederate monument in downtown Newton.

Abernathy is a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the group that is asking the county to take the statue off of public land.

Abernathy said the monument is racist and a threat to public safety. She wants the commissioners to remove the statue because it represents a time in U.S. history when Black people were enslaved, lynched and mistreated under the Confederacy, Abernathy said.

“I will never understand how anyone can hold pride in a white culture that celebrates that fact,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abernathy asked the commissioners to recognize and acknowledge Catawba County’s own history of racism and remove the monument to it, she said.