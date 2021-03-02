'History is watching,' another resident asks county board to remove Confederate monument

Toni Abernathy passed out red folders to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners before she began her public comment Monday night.
Inside was literature on anti-racism, systemic racism and the Confederacy. Abernathy wants the commissioners to be anti-racist, she said. She wants them to start by removing the Confederate monument in downtown Newton.
Abernathy is a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the group that is asking the county to take the statue off of public land.
Abernathy said the monument is racist and a threat to public safety. She wants the commissioners to remove the statue because it represents a time in U.S. history when Black people were enslaved, lynched and mistreated under the Confederacy, Abernathy said.
“I will never understand how anyone can hold pride in a white culture that celebrates that fact,” she said.
Abernathy asked the commissioners to recognize and acknowledge Catawba County’s own history of racism and remove the monument to it, she said.
“I will say, I don’t expect much from an all-Republican, all-white board of commissioners to want to dismantle white supremacy in all forms when you profit from the seeds of systemic racism,” she said. “I don’t say that in a judgmental way, because none of us in this room got to choose the environment we were born in. But what we can do is choose to create an environment that is welcoming to all people.”
Abernathy argued that statues are for honoring people and ideals, and slavery shouldn’t be honored, she said.
“What is there to be proud of when it comes to this Confederate monument that was erected in the Jim Crow era to intimidate any Black person that dared to believe they were equal?” she said. “White supremacy has no place in Catawba County.”
Abernathy urged the board to remove the monument as an act of anti-racism.
“History is watching. How do you want to be remembered?” she said. “As a sympathizer of white supremacy or a courageous anti-racist? It’s up to each of you to choose your legacy.”