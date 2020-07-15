Hildebran to hold special meeting Thursday to learn about state park grant

The Hildebran Town Council will be holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss a potential grant for a new park at the site of the old Hildebran High School.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the town’s YouTube channel, which can be found by typing “Town of Hildebran” into the YouTube search bar.

Town Manager Logan Shook said the purpose of the meeting is to learn more about the grant process through the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

While the meeting is intended to be informational, the PARTF process would require public meetings regarding the park, he said.

“While you can kind of have an idea of what you want the park to be, the PARTF process really wants you to get your citizens involved, get civic groups involved before you kind of talk about what you want at the park,” Shook said.

He said the city has done some community surveys regarding particular concepts for a park. An amphitheater and splash pad were popular options.

The town would be looking to apply during the next grant cycle, which opens either later this year or early next year, Shook said.

The city accepts public comments through 3 p.m. on the days of meetings.

Comments can be emailed to alice.sanders@hildebranc.org and will be read during the meeting, Shook said.

