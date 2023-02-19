The newest member of the Hickory City Council is set to take office on Tuesday.

The Rev. Anthony Freeman will take his oath to become a councilman two weeks after he was appointed by the council to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of David Williams.

Freeman, 47, is the pastor at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. He was selected out of a field of six applicants who sought the Ward 4 council seat.

The Ward 4 seat would ordinarily be up for election in 2025, but since there was a vacancy in that seat, it will be up for election this fall.

The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Hickory City Hall at 76 N. Center St.