Hickory's homelessness point person talks successes, challenges in first year on the job

In the summer of 2019, Casey McCall and Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant discussed goals for the next year.
McCall, the former shelter manager for The Salvation Army, had taken the job as the city’s first community navigator, a role created within the police department to focus on the problem of homelessness.
If they could just get between five and 10 people off the street, it would be a successful first year, they decided.
A year into the job, McCall had exceeded that goal. A total of 22 people had either been placed in housing or put in the care of family.
There were other positive outcomes in the first year as well, including a 9.4 percent drop in police calls related to panhandling.
McCall gave an overview of his first year — his approach to dealing with the homeless, the successes and the difficulties — to the Hickory City Council last week.
He said he had received referrals for 101 homeless people in his first year and had been able to help 60 of those people in some way.
Forty-one of those people refused help. “Some folks are just not ready,” McCall said.
McCall shared the story of one of the people he was able to help.
The man, who was in his 60s, kept getting arrested for continually trespassing on the same property. McCall soon learned the man had dementia.
McCall described waiting with the man for four hours at the Social Security Administration. The man lost his ID multiple times because of his cognitive problems, McCall said. Eventually, McCall was able to help the man relocate to be with his daughter in California.
He said his approach to working with the homeless is to build up relationships by showing them respect.
“Trust is something that I’ve obviously had to earn and it has taken some time but we’re talking about a group of individuals that are frankly not treated with very much dignity in their day-to-day life,” McCall said. “That approach of just treating them the way that I expect to be treated has, in many ways, been the key to all the success that we have seen this year.”
He also credited the work of organizations like Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Hickory Soup Kitchen for their partnership in getting help for the homeless.
McCall also talked about the challenges.
The biggest challenge is the connected problems of addiction and mental health, he said. McCall said 86 of the 101 homeless people he interacted with were suffering with addiction, had a mental illness or were dealing with some combination of the two.
Getting help for people with those problems is difficult, partly because of cost and lack of insurance. Another factor is the difficulty in getting people into institutions because of barriers related to violating the rights of the individuals.
Limited housing in the Hickory area is another problem.
McCall said it could be addressed by building more housing, getting more landlords to accept public housing vouchers and providing cheaper transitional housing options.
However, though housing remains an issue, he also stressed that many individuals have to learn how to take care of themselves before getting into housing.
“A lot of these folks need basic life skills first,” McCall said. “You have people that cannot manage on their own, so giving them keys to an apartment is not really the answer.”
