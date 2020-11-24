Hickory's homelessness point person talks successes, challenges in first year on the job

McCall described waiting with the man for four hours at the Social Security Administration. The man lost his ID multiple times because of his cognitive problems, McCall said. Eventually, McCall was able to help the man relocate to be with his daughter in California.

He said his approach to working with the homeless is to build up relationships by showing them respect.

“Trust is something that I’ve obviously had to earn and it has taken some time but we’re talking about a group of individuals that are frankly not treated with very much dignity in their day-to-day life,” McCall said. “That approach of just treating them the way that I expect to be treated has, in many ways, been the key to all the success that we have seen this year.”

He also credited the work of organizations like Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Hickory Soup Kitchen for their partnership in getting help for the homeless.

McCall also talked about the challenges.

The biggest challenge is the connected problems of addiction and mental health, he said. McCall said 86 of the 101 homeless people he interacted with were suffering with addiction, had a mental illness or were dealing with some combination of the two.