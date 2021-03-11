Hickory woman takes leadership role in NC Democratic Party

A Hickory woman has been selected to be part of the leadership of the N.C. Democratic Party.

Shannon Auer, 35, was named the state party’s third vice chair at the meeting of the State Executive Committee on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auer works for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Her previous roles in the party include service in Young Democrats of North Carolina and Democratic Women of North Carolina, as well as work on campaigns at the local, state and federal levels.

She said in a statement that she will use her position to assist the party’s chair in campaigning across the state by modeling the efforts in Georgia that resulted in Democratic victories in the recent presidential and Senate elections.

“During my term, I will help bridge the divide between rural and urban areas by ensuring that all North Carolina Democrats feel included,” Auer said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.