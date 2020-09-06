Hickory Trail: A look at the five walkways that will reshape Hickory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Hickory voters went to the polls nearly six years ago, they approved $40 million in funding for a bond program aimed at revitalizing the city.

Since then, that bond program has more than doubled in size to nearly $91 million as the city has secured grants for the various projects.

At the core of the bond program is the Hickory Trail — a system of walking and biking paths stretching more than 10 miles across the city.

The system consists of five distinct walkways that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University, downtown Hickory, the Ridgeview community, U.S. 70, Old Lenoir Road, Lake Hickory and destinations west of U.S. 321 such as L.P. Frans Stadium.

The city has also outlined economic goals for the Hickory Trail. Within the Hickory Trail corridor, the city hopes to create at least 8,000 new jobs, add 1,750 new housing units, spur $500 million in investment and grow the population 3,500 by 2035.

Here’s a look at each of the individual trails, what will be included with each and how they connect:

City Walk

The City Walk will be located in and near downtown and will serve as a spine from which some of the other walkways branch off.