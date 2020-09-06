Hickory Trail: A look at the five walkways that will reshape Hickory

When Hickory voters went to the polls nearly six years ago, they approved $40 million in funding for a bond program aimed at revitalizing the city.
Since then, that bond program has more than doubled in size to nearly $91 million as the city has secured grants for the various projects.
At the core of the bond program is the Hickory Trail — a system of walking and biking paths stretching more than 10 miles across the city.
The system consists of five distinct walkways that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University, downtown Hickory, the Ridgeview community, U.S. 70, Old Lenoir Road, Lake Hickory and destinations west of U.S. 321 such as L.P. Frans Stadium.
The city has also outlined economic goals for the Hickory Trail. Within the Hickory Trail corridor, the city hopes to create at least 8,000 new jobs, add 1,750 new housing units, spur $500 million in investment and grow the population 3,500 by 2035.
Here’s a look at each of the individual trails, what will be included with each and how they connect:
City Walk
The City Walk will be located in and near downtown and will serve as a spine from which some of the other walkways branch off.
Construction on the City Walk is ongoing. Neil Grading & Construction Co. was awarded a $14.3 million contract for the project.
City Walk will follow a straight path down Main Avenue NW from Lenoir-Rhyne University to 11th Street NW.
The path will continue down 11th Street, which will be realigned to create an intersection with 10th Street Boulevard NW in the Old Lenoir Road area.
Some prominent features of the City Walk include two pedestrian bridges and a round-about.
One of the pedestrian bridges, located over Third Street NW, has already been installed but Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said in July the bridge will not open for a while because the rest of the project has not been finished.
One of the pedestrian bridges will be located over N.C. 127 between the Main Avenue bridge and the bridge used by Norfolk Southern Railroad.
The roundabout is planned on Main Avenue at the intersections with Second Avenue NE and Third Avenue NE.
Hickory Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske said the city hopes to have this project complete by December but that this year’s heavy rain has been a factor in construction and the project may not be finished until spring.
Book Walk
The Book Walk branches off from the City Walk at S. Center Street near Hickory City Hall.
The path will run south down S. Center Street, turning west across the Old Ridgeview Library property before proceeding south down First Street SW.
From First Street SW, the walkway will turn down Seventh Avenue SW past the Ridgeview Recreation Center, come to the end of Seventh Avenue and turn south down Fourth Street SW toward U.S. 70.
The path ends at the intersection of Fourth Street and U.S. 70. Like the other walkways, it will be 10 feet wide.
Features of the walkway will include the installation of new pedestrian signals, added crossing points for pedestrians and bikers in the middle of streets and historical markers providing information on the history of the Ridgeview community, according to the city’s Book Walk web page.
The estimated cost for the Book Walk is $5.4 million. The project is currently under design and city leaders hope to bid it out by November, according to a schedule posted online.
Old Lenoir Walk
The Old Lenoir Walk starts where the City Walk ends at the intersection between Main Avenue NW and Ninth Street NW.
The path proceeds down Ninth Street, turning east onto Third Avenue Court NW. From there, the path goes west onto Third Avenue NW and follows that road as it turns into Third Avenue Drive NW and eventually Old Lenoir Road.
The path stops at the end of Old Lenoir Road near the water treatment plant.
In addition to the connection at the Main Avenue-Ninth Street intersection, the Old Lenoir Walk also connects with City Walk at the intersection of a realigned 11th Street NW and 10th Street Boulevard NW.
The walkway will be 10-feet-wide, consistent with the other walkways. The city web page for the walkway lists pocket parks, road resurfacing and improvements to traffic signals as features of the project.
To accommodate the path, the traffic on Old Lenoir Road between the intersections with 12th Avenue NW and Ninth Street NW will be reduced from four lanes to three, including the middle turning lane, according to plans posted online.
The estimated cost for the Old Lenoir Walk is $12.5 million. The walkway is currently under design and the web page lists the preliminary construction timeframe as fall.
Aviation Walk
The Aviation Walk ties in with the Old Lenoir Walk at the intersection of Old Lenoir Road and Clement Boulevard.
From there, the path runs through a section of property bounded by Old Lenoir Road and the railroad tracks to the east, Clement Boulevard to the south and U.S. 321 to the west, according to design plans posted online.
The trail will run through part of the Raceway convenience store property.
The route then goes over U.S. 321 via a pedestrian bridge before continuing up to the ballpark and the airport.
The plans list small park spaces at the trailheads east of U.S. 321 and near the airport as Aviation Walk amenities.
The design for the park area east of U.S. 321 shows amenities like a challenge course, fitness stations, playground and a shelter with restrooms, as well as a site for a commercial development.
The area near the airport is shown with a playground, shelter with restrooms and patio.
The estimated cost of the project is roughly $19.7 million. That amount also includes a separate walking and biking loop near downtown.
Riverwalk
The Riverwalk picks up where the Old Lenoir Walk ends, headed east down the river.
Parts of the 10-foot-wide path will run over land while some will be out over the water. The Riverwalk ends in the area of what is now Rotary-Geitner Park. That park is due a name change to Deidra Lackey Memorial Park.
Construction on part of the Riverwalk began in January after the Hickory City Council awarded a $5.9 million contract to David E. Looper & Co. for an on-land section of the walkway.
The city is in the process of rebidding the other part of the project because city officials said the bids came in too high last December.
Kaminske said the city expects to have the section of the walkway currently under construction finished by spring. As for the second bid, she said the city hopes to have that ready by early winter.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.