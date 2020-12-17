Hickory to use additional relief funding to help residents

The Hickory City Council voted to allot more than $274,220 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to help people who have been affected by the pandemic.

The receipt of the additional funds required the city to update its Community Development Block Grant annual action plan.

The city previously used $194,000 in funding to partner with Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry to help people affected by the pandemic pay utility bills.

Karen Dickerson, Hickory's community development manager, said the city hopes to continue that utility assistance with the new funding but also hopes to expand into areas like rental, mortgage and energy payment assistance.

“(The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) doesn’t tell you what to do with your money but they suggested that you really look at emergency payments and subsistence payments to try to help the individuals that are really suffering in the community,” Dickerson said.

The city will use $246,800 on the assistance and roughly $27,400 to administer the program, Dickerson said.

She said the city hopes to continue working with the ministry on the initiatives, but the council would need to approve contracts for those arrangements.

The vote was unanimous. Mayor Hank Guess and council members Danny Seaver, David Zagaroli, David Williams, Charlotte Williams and Tony Wood were present. Councilwoman Jill Patton participated in the meeting via Zoom.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

