Hickory to save $390K on water plant loan refinancing

Hickory City Council approved a refinancing plan Tuesday that will save the city roughly $390,000 over the next 12 years on a state loan used to fund a water treatment plant.

Mitch Brigulio, a representative of the city’s financial adviser Davenport & Co., said the plan would reduce the interest rate on the loan from 2.48% to 1.75% for the 12 years left on the loan.

Capital One will handle the refinancing. The city would be able to pay the loan early or refinance again after five years without penalties, Brigulio said.

Brigulio said plans are to seek approval from the N.C. Local Government Commission on June 1. The city is expected to close on the loan changes June 15.

The Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility, which was funded through the loan, will serve as collateral in the refinancing.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

