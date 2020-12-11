 Skip to main content
Hickory to repave part of 16th Avenue NW starting next week
Drivers who use 16th Avenue NW in Hickory can expect delays as the city begins resurfacing a part of the road next week.

The section of the road between Fourth Street Drive NW and Sixth Street NW will be resurfaced, according to a release from the city.

It is set to start on Monday and be complete by Dec. 23, though the schedule will depend on the weather.

Flag crews will be out during the work but the city is advising drivers to choose other routes if possible while the work is being done.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

