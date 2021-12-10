Hickory to host grand opening for City Walk next week

The city of Hickory will hold a ceremony to mark the completion of the City Walk next week at the pedestrian bridge with the arches by Main Avenue.

City leaders will hold a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. on Thursday and at 5:30 they will light up the arches. The grand opening comes a little more than two years after the official groundbreaking on the project.

The city will also formally name the N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge in honor of former Mayor Rudy Wright, who served in the office for 16 years up to his death in 2017.

The City Walk is the first of five new walkways the city plans to build as part of its bond program. The walkways are funded through a combination of funds from the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters and grant funds obtained by the city.

City leaders have said in the past that the addition of government grants has expanded the bond program from the initial $40 million to around $90 million.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. built the City Walk under a $14.3 million contract with the city.

