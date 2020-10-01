Hickory to hold virtual public meeting; parts of downtown to be closed for night work

The city of Hickory will be hosting a Zoom meeting to discuss updates on the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Plan at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.

“The main purpose of the October 8 Zoom meeting will be to perform a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis,” according to the release.

The city began its work on the update in the summer, sending out a survey to community residents.

The city will be mailing additional materials to more than 500 property owners ahead of the meeting, according to the release.

For more information, call Senior Planner Ross Zelenske at 828-323-7422 or email him at rzelenske@hickorync.gov.

Downtown Work

In the next few weeks, sections of road between Third Street and Center Street will be closed so workers can create a conduit for fiber optic cable.

The work will take place between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the closures should only take place at night.

“Downtown visitors and drivers should avoid these areas during the nighttime work hours,” according to a release from the city.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

