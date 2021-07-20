 Skip to main content
Hickory to hold public hearing on annexation, rezoning for 316-unit housing project
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposal for a 316-unit housing development planned off Short Road and Eller Drive.

Public hearings on the annexation and rezoning for the project will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall located at 76 N. Center St.

The companies REC Group and RECL NC are asking the council to annex 137 acres of land so they can connect to city utilities. The companies are also asking city officials to rezone the land to allow for the development of 316 single-family homes, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The development would be able to house up to 743 people, according to the packet.

While the developers are planning for 316 homes, the requested rezoning would allow for up to 549 houses if approved.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

