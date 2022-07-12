 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RIDGEVIEW

Hickory to dedicate library room for former council member

  • Updated
lytle-retiring.jpg

Hickory will dedicate a room in the newly-renovated Ridgeview Branch Library for the Rev. Webster E. Lytle Sr., the first elected Black member of the Hickory City Council. Lytle, who died in 2019, is seen above around the time of his retirement from Morning Star First Baptist Church in 2005. 

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Hickory leaders will gather Saturday to dedicate the main room of the newly-renovated Ridgeview Branch Library in honor of the Rev. Webster E. Lytle Sr., the first Black person elected to the Hickory City Council.

The dedication will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the library located at 706 First St. SW. Lytle’s friends and family will join Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman David Williams and Library Director Sarah Greene at the event, according to a release from the city.

Lytle, who died in December 2019 at the age of 80, served as the pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church for more than 30 years until his retirement 

He served as a member of the Hickory City Council from 1981 to 1991. He was the first Black person elected to the governing body and only the second Black person to have served on the council after Calvin Watts, who was appointed.

The library reopened in December following a $1.1 million renovation project.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

