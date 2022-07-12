Hickory to dedicate library room for former council member

Hickory leaders will gather Saturday to dedicate the main room of the newly-renovated Ridgeview Branch Library in honor of the Rev. Webster E. Lytle Sr., the first Black person elected to the Hickory City Council.

The dedication will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the library located at 706 First St. SW. Lytle’s friends and family will join Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman David Williams and Library Director Sarah Greene at the event, according to a release from the city.

Lytle, who died in December 2019 at the age of 80, served as the pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church for more than 30 years until his retirement

He served as a member of the Hickory City Council from 1981 to 1991. He was the first Black person elected to the governing body and only the second Black person to have served on the council after Calvin Watts, who was appointed.

The library reopened in December following a $1.1 million renovation project.