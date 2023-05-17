Hickory City Manager Warren Wood proposed that the city drop its property tax rate by 17 cents per $100 in value for the upcoming fiscal year.

Wood’s recommendation to lower the property tax to 45.5 cents, down from the current rate of 62.75 cents, is included in his newly released budget proposal.

He described the 45.5-cent rate as revenue neutral. The revenue neutral rate would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year while also factoring in growth. The proposed tax rate would be the lowest Hickory has had in at least a few decades.

In recent years, the city has raised property taxes by 6 cents to cover the debt the city has issued for projects such as the City Walk and Riverwalk.

The proposed budget comes during a property revaluation year in which many owners in Hickory and across Catawba County saw a jump in their property value.

Wood wrote in the budget message that residential values in Hickory grew by an average of 58% while business property grew by 76%.

In his budget message, Wood said the ongoing Board of Equalization and Review appeals process for settling property values is also affecting budgetary considerations.

He said the board has already “reduced appealed values by around $110 million” and that “there is approximately $210 million in property value remaining that is being appealed in Hickory.”

“We will not know the final outcome of additional reductions until after the city’s budget is adopted,” Wood wrote. “The amount of property tax revenue we could lose through the appeals process is significant.”

A reduction to the proposed rate does not mean that property owners will pay less.

For example, a person who owns a house valued at $200,000 in 2022 would have paid $1,255 in property taxes in 2022.

Assuming that house increased by the average rate of 58%, it would now be valued at $316,000. Under the proposed tax rate, the homeowner would pay about $1,438 — an increase of $183 and 14.6% more than what was paid last year.

If the tax rate were to remain the same, the owner of the $316,000 home would pay nearly $1,983.

If the price of that $200,000 home doubled with revaluation, the homeowner would be paying nearly $600 more under the proposed 45.5 cent rate than they would have last year.

In either case, whether the home increased in value by 58% or doubled, the homeowner would pay between $546 and $690 less under the 45.5 cent rate than they would if the rate remains unchanged.

Residents of Hickory would also be subject to Catawba County property taxes. County Manager Mary Furtado is asking for the county commissioners to lower the rate from 57.5 cents per $100 of value to 39.85 cents.

Wood also proposed increases in water, sewer and sanitation fees in the upcoming budget.

The water and sewer fees would increase 10% under Wood’s proposed budget, which he said would equate to about an additional $2.35 per month for the average household. In addition, the solid waste fee would rise $1 per month from $26 to $27.

The Hickory City Council will have a presentation and public hearing on the budget at the June 6 meeting. Once adopted, the budget will go in effect starting July 1.

Copies of the budget will be available at City Hall, in public libraries and on the city website, hickorync.gov.