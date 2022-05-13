Hickory superintendent asks city council to consider funding expanded pre-K

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor asked the Hickory City Council to consider providing funding for early childhood education as a way of closing achievement gaps.

Taylor’s request came Thursday during the council’s daylong annual retreat. Council members heard and discussed a range of topics from housing and economic development to the upcoming budget.

Notably, education was a bigger point of emphasis than it was at last year's retreat.

The educational presentation during the 2021 retreat involved mainly statistics, including several that showed striking disparities in achievement between Hickory schools and other school systems.

During the 2018-19 school year, roughly 44% of students scored proficient or higher on end-of-course tests, a percentage well below that of the Catawba County and Newton-Conover school systems and the state as a whole.

This year, the council members heard from local education leaders. In addition to Taylor, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover and Chris Reese, executive director of the K-64 educational partnership, were present at the retreat.

Taylor responded to a question about achievement gaps by highlighting the need for better educational options for children starting school.

“In my opinion, the way we’re going to have to attack learning gaps in our community is by offering more early intervention opportunities, more pre-K,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to close that gap earlier so young people do not start farther behind.”

He pointed to Polk County as an example of a community that saw success by substantially expanding pre-K. Taylor went on to pitch the benefits of the city council providing funding to expand those opportunities in Hickory.

“I know right now that you, as a city council, technically, are not required to provide financial assistance,” Taylor said, adding: “If you’re truly interested in making an impact in the lives of young people in Hickory, this is one way that we can do that.”

Taylor stressed that the idea is preliminary, saying he had not even brought it up to the Hickory school board.

In response to a question about the resources needed to satisfy that request, Taylor said he believed the school has sufficient space and the main costs would be for staff and materials. He added that he would be happy to provide more figures and flesh out the idea if the city council shows interest.

Charting the future of higher education

The educational discussion did not focus only on education at the lower grade levels. Representatives from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College and Appalachian State University were present to talk about the work at their institutions.

App State’s planned campus in Hickory is of particular interest to policymakers in Hickory. Sheri Everts, the university’s chancellor, was present for the retreat and confirmed the university is on track with its plan to open the Hickory campus to students in fall 2023.

The university is forming a task force with people from the community to determine what courses will be offered at the new building.

Everts briefly referenced some of the feedback she has received from the community and alluded to how the university might be able to meet the area’s needs. “We’re in the listening phase, and one of the things we hear a lot is about teacher preparation,” Everts said. “App, for the sixth year in a row, is a leader in certified teachers.”

In a separate presentation, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scot Millar asked council members to consider how they might take advantage of the major educational developments on the horizon.

Specifically referencing the new App State campus as well as $15 million in state money that has been allocated to CVCC for a new vocational training facility, Millar raised the idea that the city could cultivate an innovation district to serve as a basis for future growth.

