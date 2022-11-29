Hickory staff seek feedback on parks as master planning process nears final phase

Finding ways to relieve pressure from highly trafficked parks and improving communication about available recreational opportunities are among the preliminary recommendations coming out of the city of Hickory’s park planning process.

Since the spring, the city has been soliciting public feedback and reviewing existing assets as part of the process of updating its parks and recreation master plan.

The city received feedback through formal meetings, and informal popup meetings at locations such as L.P. Frans Stadium and Hickory’s Christmas Parade. A survey was also mailed to a random sample of Hickory residents. The survey was conducted with the help of the market research firm ETC Institute.

The city has received input from 656 people, including 438 responses to the survey, Hickory Special Projects Manager Natalie Jackson said.

Jackson shared those figures Monday night during a public meeting at the Ridgeview Recreation Center. She also asked for additional input as the city staff finalizes its recommendation for the master plan update.

She said the staff’s goal is to present the updated plan to council next March. The feedback the city is seeking is more targeted than earlier in the process, focusing on health and wellness programming, specific amenities and ideas for improvements to the Southside Heights, West Hickory, Taft-Broome and Westmont Recreation parks.

During the meeting, Jackson shared some of the preliminary recommendations staff had devised based on the input and research so far.

One key recommendation is to relieve congestion at the city’s busiest park by finding ways to attract visitors to lesser-used parks.

Data presented at the meeting showed disparity between Hickory’s most- and least-visited parks.

Glenn Hilton, the city’s most trafficked park, had more than 500,000 visitors between 2017 and present while the least-visited park, Southside Heights, had almost 22,000 visitors. Park visits were measured using technology which detected cellphone pings.

“That’s a park that could use a release valve, so we’re trying to relieve the pressure of use because we have other parks that aren’t as well-traveled. So, we’re looking at where our parks are in relation to usage.," Jackson said.

In response to a comment about disparities in the amenities at different parks, Jackson said: “If they’re not apples to apples, we have to make recommendations to make them apples to apples.”

City staff also found public support for amenities such as amphitheaters, access to waterways and trails as well as efforts to improve communication about parks and recreation and to ensure accommodations for people with disabilities and seniors.

There was also strong support for updating existing parks.

The planning process has also provided some insight into how Hickory compares to the rest of the country in terms of park and recreation use.

ETC took data from the survey and compared it to data from 200 other communities across the country that were similar to Hickory.

The company found that Hickory was 14% above the national average in terms of visits to parks and recreation centers in the last year.

While Hickory’s recreation programs were given favorable ratings, Hickory was 16% below the national average in terms of people who had taken part in recreational programs.