Hickory sells old court, soup kitchen buildings for new housing and business development

A new housing and retail development will be coming to downtown following Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement to sell two city-owned buildings on Main Avenue.

The seven-member council voted unanimously to sell the two properties east of City Hall in downtown Hickory to the developer Delco Partners. David E. Looper, who is the CEO of Hickory-based developer David E. Looper & Co., is listed as the manager of Delco Partners, according to documents posted to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s website.

The pieces of property are the sites of the former district court building and the former Hickory Soup Kitchen. Both buildings are vacant.

Under the agreement, the city will sell the two properties to Delco for $575,000. The company is required to invest at least $20 million in the project.

Delco will be building a new complex on the District Court building land with around 6,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and four floors of residential space that will include at least 80 apartments. Delco representative Roger Young said the number of apartments will likely be around 107.

The new building will have a courtyard and a rooftop space similar to the one at the One North Center project on the other side of City Hall which was also developed by Looper.

The company is also committed to create at least seven jobs with average pay of $35,000 a year in the commercial spaces.

In addition, the company will redevelop the old soup kitchen building for commercial use.

Young told the council that Delco hopes to have the residential units ready to rent by the end of 2024.

Councilman Tony Wood asked Young, who is also president of David E. Looper & Co., about the waiting list at the One North Center building. Young said they still have a waiting list of 150 people and that at one time that number was 300.

Young also spoke about how the development in downtown is bringing Hickory more in line with larger cities.

“It’s amazing that as Charlotte continues to move this way, the units that we’re providing for $1,500, $1,600, $1,700, people are paying $3,100 a month for in Charlotte,” Young said. “We’re starting to create the same atmosphere here — restaurants, areas of entertainment and so forth that a lot of the amenity space has been put in that, other than not walking out and looking at the Panthers stadium, there’s not a whole lot of difference.”