Hickory sells land in southwest part of city to Charlotte developer for housing

More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with Charlotte-based JRN Development on Tuesday.

The city agreed to sell six pieces of city-owned property on Third Street Place SW and Third Street Court SW so the company can build housing on that land.

The homes will be available to households making less than 80% of the area median income, which is $48,250 for a family of four this year.

Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson said the homes would be priced between $145,000 and $170,000.

These new houses will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, garages and measure at least 1,100 square feet in size.

They will be located in the same neighborhood as two other homes for low-to-moderate-income households which the city built on city-owned land in partnership with the Unifour Consortium housing program and Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Those homes were sold earlier this year.