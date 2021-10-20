Hickory sells land in southwest part of city to Charlotte developer for housing

More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with Charlotte-based JRN Development on Tuesday.
The city agreed to sell six pieces of city-owned property on Third Street Place SW and Third Street Court SW so the company can build housing on that land.
The homes will be available to households making less than 80% of the area median income, which is $48,250 for a family of four this year.
Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson said the homes would be priced between $145,000 and $170,000.
These new houses will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, garages and measure at least 1,100 square feet in size.
They will be located in the same neighborhood as two other homes for low-to-moderate-income households which the city built on city-owned land in partnership with the Unifour Consortium housing program and Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Those homes were sold earlier this year.
City Manager Warren Wood told the council that, while the partnership with other government entities was successful, the city was looking for a more streamlined process by working with the developer. “That program worked but it was somewhat cumbersome with the bureaucracy involved so staff has researched and come up with a new approach,” Wood said.
Now that the agreement has been approved, JRN will have 90 days to start construction and must have the homes finished within a year per the agreement.
New hangar
The Hickory City Council also voted to award a $1.5 million contract to Lenoir-based Wilkie Construction for a new 12,000-square-foot hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.
The new hangar is being built as part of an agreement with Burke County in which the city will pay for the construction of the hangar while Burke County will reimburse the city up to $600,000 of the cost.