Hickory sees strong tax revenue, building activity; inflation remains a challenge but may be slowing

Hickory continues to see strong signs of growth even as inflation remains a challenge, Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller told the Hickory City Council during his quarterly financial presentation Tuesday.

Miller’s report covered the first quarter of the fiscal year, the months of July through September.

During that first quarter, the city saw increases in property tax revenue, sales tax revenue and building permit activity and value versus the same period in 2021

Property tax receipts were nearly $10 million more during the first quarter, up about 28% from that time last year. Miller attributed that to home sales during the quarter.

The city’s sales tax revenue was $4.3 million, up about 16% from the previous year.

The number of residential and commercial permits issued grew from 174 in the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year to 231 this year.

Total value of those housing and business projects also increased substantially. The combined value of commercial and residential projects this year was $111.3 million compared to $77.1 million in 2021, a jump of 44.5%.

Miller said there was a time not too long ago when the city could expect to have $100 million worth of development in an entire year.

He said there were 17 housing projects under development.

“I can say that’s not happened since I’ve been here,” Miller said, adding this is likely the most robust homebuilding activity the city has seen in decades.

He also pointed to some signs of a slowdown in home sales in the last year. Between January and September, the number of new listings dropped from just above 1,200 to around 1,100 while the number of pending or closed home sales went from about 2,100 to just above 1,800.

Meanwhile, the average home sales price rose from about $265,300 to nearly $300,000 in that time.

Miller said inflation remains high for the city. Among other things, he said the price for ¾-inch water meters had increased by 30% since April while the cost of PVC pipe was up 56% since 2020.

He said there was some indication that inflation may be easing and the supply chain crunch for materials such as computer chips seemed to be improving.

Miller noted the recent interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and pointed to the decline in job and wage growth as signs the economy may be cooling.