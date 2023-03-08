The city of Hickory is asking for comment on proposed increases to the city’s water and sewer system development fees.

System development fees are charged to a new development to cover the capital costs needed to extend service to that new development.

The system development fees are not charged to existing users and are separate from the connection fees charged to new customers.

Under state law, municipalities which charge system development fees must commission an analysis of the city’s system which includes a recommendation for the rates.

The city has hired Willdan Financial services to conduct the analysis, and the 39-page document has been published on the city’s website.

The company’s analysis calls for an increase in the sewer development fees.

The specific fees vary depending on size of the connections, ranging from $541 to $28,853 for water and $584 to $31,147 for sewer.

Under Willdan’s recommendations, those fees would increase to $1,695 to $135,600 for water and $1,180 to $94,400 for sewer.

State law requires that municipalities may not charge fees higher than those given by the analysis.

The law also requires the city open a 45-day public comment period in which residents can provide feedback on the report and proposed rate changes.

Residents can read the report and share their thoughts by visiting www.hickorync.gov, typing “public utilities” into the search bar at the top of the page and clicking the “System Development Fee Information” link on the public utilities page.