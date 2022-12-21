Hickory rezones 172 acre city-owned property for future residential, business development

The city of Hickory has annexed and rezoned 172 acres of its own property in southwest Hickory for future residential and business development.

At their Dec. 6 meeting, Hickory City Council voted to annex the land located off Deitz Road and River Road near U.S. Highway 321. The city has owned the property for at least 20 years.

On Tuesday, the council voted to apply a mix of low-density residential zoning and industrial zoning to the properties.

The council’s agenda packet listed the total rezoning area to be about 104 acres, a total that was based on calculation from tax maps. However, Hickory Planning Manager Cal Overby said the maps were shown to be “extraordinarily wrong” when the land was actually surveyed.

“The main reason is the property has not been surveyed in a long time and we surveyed it and with much more accuracy, this is what we ended up with here,” Overby said.

The purpose of the annexation and zoning was to give the city greater control of development of the property. After the meeting, City Manager Warren Wood said the move helps to prepare the city for future growth to the south and west.