A property located on U.S. Highway 70 that was once the site of a Corvette-swallowing sinkhole will soon be in private hands once again.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council voted to authorize the upset bid process for the 1.66-acre, city-owned property at 1100 U.S. Highway 70 SE. The vote was in response to a $250,000 offer for the property by Hickory-based CPM Enterprise LLC.

The matter was part of the council’s consent agenda and was approved without discussion.

The property in question became infamous in 2002 when a sinkhole opened outside a restaurant located there. The sinkhole gained widespread attention when a Corvette parked outside the restaurant toppled into the hole.

The site would be a source of frustration and safety concerns as problems with sinkholes recurred at the property for 16 years.

In 2016, the city took control of the property through eminent domain and entered into a $4.8 million deal with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to fix the hole. Hickory paid $3 million of that total. The hole was repaired in 2018.

Mayor Hank Guess said Tuesday the city has received assurances from experts who had examined the property that it was suitable for building.

Councilwoman Jill Patton expressed confidence in the safety of the property, saying, “I believe they did all the necessary repairs.” She also noted the advantage the city would see from being able to generate tax revenue from the property.

Under the upset bid process, the city will post official notice that Hickory is accepting competing bids. Prospective buyers will then have 10 days to submit competing bids for the property to City Clerk Debbie Miller. If there are no qualifying competing bids, the city will close the deal with CPM.

The property is zoned Regional Commercial, a zoning designation that includes such permissible uses as office, personal services, retail and certain forms of residential development.