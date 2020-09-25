 Skip to main content
Hickory Public Services director dies
Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer addresses Hickory City Council on the City Walk bid award to Neill Grading & Construction Co. in this file photo from June 2019. Greer died on Thursday. 

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer died Thursday while battling cancer. 

Hickory City Councilwoman Jill Patton and Mayor Hank Guess confirmed the news Friday morning. 

Greer, a professional engineer and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, worked for the city for around 25 years.

He became public services director in 2017, succeeding long-time director Chuck Hansen. Greer's time as director was dominated by a focus on the projects associated with the bond program approved by city voters in 2014. 

Guess and Patton remembered him as a dedicated public servant who brought his depth of knowledge to the city’s projects.

“His impact on the city was just tremendous,” Guess said. “There’s just no words to express the value and the loyalty and the dedication that Kevin had.”

No interim director has been confirmed yet. Steve Miller is the assistant public services director.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

