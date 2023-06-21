Darrell Stafford says he can’t talk politics with his dad or stepmother without creating friction in his family.

The Hickory resident continued: “I’ve got a bunch of friends at church and I’ve talked to them, ‘You know, let’s talk about the truth. Let’s not talk about all this other stuff. Let’s talk about the truth.’ And you just can’t have a civil conversation with anybody without somebody getting mad or stomping off and it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it. It’s not what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Stafford aired those frustrations last week at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library among a group of about 15 other people who shared similar concerns about the direction of the country and state of political discourse.

The meeting, billed as “A Civil, Civic Conversation,” was organized by former Catawba County Republican Party Chairman Bill Shillito and former Catawba County Democratic Party Chairman Cliff Moone.

Shillito and Moone set up the meeting as a way of starting the process of improving political dialogue and personal understanding between people with differing views.

As the attendees introduced themselves, the sense of urgency was apparent.

“If we don’t at least try to do what we’re trying to do tonight, the alternative is anarchy, chaos, civil war. I don’t know,” Long View resident David Trapero said. “We dare not go down that path that it seems like we’ve already gone a long ways down that path.”

Kevin Sparks, who has spoken out in opposition to efforts to remove books from Catawba County schools, invoked his experiences growing up in war-torn Lebanon. “So I lived the horror of where this goes,” Sparks said. “My father’s best friend was killed for the crime of being an American, so nothing offends me more than being told I’m not patriotic.”

The plan for Thursday’s meeting was initially to pair up people with differing political views to introduce themselves and discuss a political issue. This was quickly abandoned when it became apparent the overwhelming majority of the attendees were left-leaning.

Discussion eventually turned to the future of the group and what would need to be done for the group to move forward.

Much of that talk focused on how to bring in Republicans and conservatives, though Moone did note the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the group.

Bob Meek, the current chair of the Catawba County Republican Party, was one of the few Republicans in attendance. “We have got to stop vilifying people we disagree with,” Meek said. “We can disagree without being disagreeable and if we stop doing that then maybe we can work on the issues that need to be worked on for our country.”

He added: “Now, I’m sure I’m going to hear from some of my people just as you probably will from some of yours about, ‘Why are you communing with the devil?’ So, that’s what we want to get away from.”

Hickory resident Don Mott asked what it would take to inspire Republicans to participate.

“I have fear every single day, every single night — usually about 4 a.m. — that we’re going to be living in a totalitarian country, and I don’t think the Republicans have that fear,” Mott said. “That’s why I came, so what’s going to motivate (Republicans)? They’re not going to come unless we motivate them and I don’t care how well-structured, if they’re not here then this process is worthless.”

Shillito replied: “I think you’re right.”

Hickory resident Jane Everson said the organizers needed “to identify the specific people that you want and you have to identify why you want them here and then you have to tell them why you want them here.”

Everson also called for more structure in the group. When the discussion at one point turned to the topic of election integrity, she said they were “committing the single greatest fatal flaw of group development” by focusing on issues before clearly defining the group’s mission and procedures.

Trapero suggested the organizers host meals at which people would sit together and learn about one another personally before delving into political topics.

The first priority, he said, is to know each other as human beings. That means talking about family, work, Trapero said.

"'What are you doing in retirement? Show me pictures of your family on your phone,’" he said, "and that’s the emphasis and that’s the foundation. That should be 50-75% of our time and what we’re doing.”

He also said the group could have Republican and Democratic speakers provide their viewpoints on a given issue before breaking into a more general group discussion of the matter.

The organizers will continue discussions about how to shape the group, with plans to meet again on July 20.