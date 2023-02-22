The Rev. Anthony Freeman took on a new title Tuesday as he was sworn in as a member of the Hickory City Council.

With his wife Rhonda holding his arm and his son Aylan holding a Bible, Freeman took the oath in front of a large group of supporters, including church members, family and friends, some of whom had traveled from out of state.

Freeman, 47, is originally from Connecticut. He is the pastor at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church.

He was appointed by the city council earlier this month to fill the Ward 4 vacancy left by the resignation of Councilman David Williams. Freeman was selected from a group of six residents who submitted applications and took part in a public interview process.

After his first meeting, Freeman talked about how he plans to adjust to the new role.

“The first thing is certainly continue on listening and learning and gleaning from the ones who are seasoned that have been on the city council for years and so just pacing myself,” Freeman said. “Certainly, putting myself in a position where I can learn all the ins and outs and at the same time build relationships not only with the people in Ward 4 but also all through the city of Hickory.”

Under normal circumstances, the Ward 4 seat would not be up for election until 2025. However, since there was a vacancy, the seat will be up for election this fall.

Freeman said Tuesday he will take some time before deciding whether to run.

“I’m just taking one day at a time,” Freeman said. “I’m certainly enjoying the new relationships that are being built and really, I want to see what I can do within these next several months.” He also praised former councilman Williams and said he wanted to build upon the work of Williams.