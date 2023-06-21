Workers are in the process of realigning the intersection of 10th Street Boulevard NW and Third Avenue Drive NW as part of the plans for new trails in the area.
The area will be a connection point between the City Walk and the OLLE (Old Lenoir) Art Walk.
“The realignment of the roadway in this area will create a safer intersection for drivers as well as create safer pedestrian crossings for the Hickory Trail,” Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
The Hickory Trail is the name for the complete system of enhanced sidewalks being built throughout the city.
The individual components of the Hickory Trail are the City Walk in downtown, the Historic Ridgeview Walk into the Ridgeview community, OLLE Art Walk on Old Lenoir Road, Aviation Walk over U.S. 321 up to the airport and the Riverwalk along Lake Hickory.
Killian said the work at the intersection is part of the $20.8 million contract the city has with Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the Aviation Walk. The city received a $17 million federal grant to cover part of the cost.
“We do not have an exact time frame (for completion) from the contractor,” Killian said. “This work is weather dependent.”
