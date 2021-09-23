 Skip to main content
Hickory OKs rezoning for business park expansion site
Hickory OKs rezoning for business park expansion site

The Hickory City Council voted to rezone 108 acres of land along Startown Road to an industrial classification to serve as a future expansion site for the Trivium Corporate Center.

The company formed to manage the corporate center had already purchased the property, which is located across the street from the center.

The business park, which is a collaboration between Hickory and Catawba County, has already attracted four companies. That leaves four open slots at the business park. A speculative building has been constructed on one of the available lots.

The only person to speak during the public hearing was County Manager Mick Berry, who voiced support for the rezoning and heralded the partnership between city and county.

 

