Hickory officials: City communication on arch was appropriate

They recommended using Gorilla Glue, self-tapping screws and epoxy. The proposal is being evaluated by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The city did not publicly disclose that the arch splintered. The information was revealed in documents obtained through a records request.

The documents that revealed the splintering and the proposed fix were from early May.

Guess said the city “told everybody what it was from the very beginning.”

He also said that it did not seem to be major and it was not something he dwelled on because the manufacturer and other professionals were working to resolve the problem.

“We were never under the impression that it was significant enough that it was going to either cause us not to be able to put it up or it was significant enough that it would cost us any more money,” Guess said. “Once we determined those two factors … we moved on to other things.”

The city has said it will not incur any additional expense because the city has not officially taken ownership of the arch.