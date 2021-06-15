Hickory officials: City communication on arch was appropriate

Several members of the Hickory City Council said Monday they believe the city has communicated properly when it comes to informing the public about a delay in the installation of one of the city’s arches.
For nearly two months, installation of the second set of arches over N.C. 127 has been on hold. The arches, which cost roughly $750,000, are a component of the City Walk project that is funded through the $40 million bond approved by voters in 2014.
The first acknowledgement from the city that there was something wrong with the second set of arches came on April 20 when Mayor Hank Guess said he heard from others involved in the project that workers heard a popping sound when starting to lift the arches. Guess made his comments on a Tuesday after workers tried to place the arches over the previous weekend.
The next update from the city came nearly a month later on May 19 in a news release in which the city said the manufacturer, Oregon-based Western Wood Structures, had come up with “an engineered solution to reinforce the wooden beam and ensure the overall structural integrity of the arches.”
However, at the time they sent that release, the city had more specific information about what was going on with the arches.
On April 21, representatives of Western Wood Structures came to inspect the arch and determined there was some splintering near a steel assembly.
They recommended using Gorilla Glue, self-tapping screws and epoxy. The proposal is being evaluated by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The city did not publicly disclose that the arch splintered. The information was revealed in documents obtained through a records request.
The documents that revealed the splintering and the proposed fix were from early May.
Guess said the city “told everybody what it was from the very beginning.”
He also said that it did not seem to be major and it was not something he dwelled on because the manufacturer and other professionals were working to resolve the problem.
“We were never under the impression that it was significant enough that it was going to either cause us not to be able to put it up or it was significant enough that it would cost us any more money,” Guess said. “Once we determined those two factors … we moved on to other things.”
The city has said it will not incur any additional expense because the city has not officially taken ownership of the arch.
When asked if the city should have provided more specific information of what was going on, Councilwoman Jill Patton said: “No. I feel like what was mentioned, it was a pop sound. Whether you want to say it was a splinter, it was whatever. They identified a problem and it is being addressed.”
She added: “I don’t think the intent was for them not to communicate that there was a problem and that they are addressing it.”
Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilman David Williams also thought the city had appropriately provided information about the arches.
“As far as with this particular project, I don’t think that they have done anything wrong as far as communicating,” Williams said.
Last week, Williams and Councilman Tony Wood said they had not been told about any splintering.
On Monday, Williams said it was possible he was told and misunderstood or that he could have missed an email containing the information.
Guess and Patton said Monday they were not told specifically about splintering but were informed that there had been a noise and the professionals involved with the project were taking care of the matter.
Zagaroli said council members were told about a month ago that there was “delamination of some sort in a small area and that (the manufacturer was) going to be made aware of it and the contractors had it under control.”
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.