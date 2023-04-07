The widening of U.S. Highway 321 in Hickory is projected to begin in early 2026 and cost an estimated $257 million, Hickory Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall told members of the Hickory City Council this week.
The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to widen the road between U.S. Highway 70 to just north of Merchants Distributors Inc.
Marshall said it is not clear whether work will begin on the Catawba County or Caldwell County side of the highway, adding that the work will require swapping out several major bridges along the route.
“You have the railroad bridge to replace,” Marshall said. “First Avenue SW and Second Avenue SW, all those bridges will have to be replaced as well.”
He also addressed the plans for the bridges over Lake Hickory.
“What they’re going to do is they’re going to come in and build a bridge upstream, tear one bridge down, build another bridge and then they’ll leave the existing northbound bridge and the city will take that over,” Marshall said.
He said the widening would likely take between five and seven years to complete.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
