Hickory native seeks state appeals court seat

If people feel like that judges are no more than politicians in robes, then they are going to wonder what ideology, what special interest, what political party is going to influence the judge’s decisions.

So, I think the courts are being perceived as being political, and I think that breeds distrust.

I think people are concerned about the influence of money and power. You know, we’ve had to raise money to run for judge and so people wonder, ‘Well, are judges going to be beholden to campaign contributors and what’s the influence of money in our courts?’

There’s a sense that because the law has become complicated and it has become more difficult to navigate and access to the courts and access to legal representation has become more and more difficult, there’s the perception that there’s two systems — one for the haves and one for the have-nots.

What can judges do — and what would you specifically do — to address these flaws you see in the system if elected?

Appellate judges write decisions. So we have the power of the pen in how we write those decisions, and the language that we use in rendering our opinions, I think, matters.