Hickory native seeks state appeals court seat

At least one Hickory native is seeking statewide office in this year’s elections.
Gray Styers, 58, is the Democratic candidate for the sixth seat on the N.C. Court of Appeals. He is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Judge Chris Dillon.
Styers grew up in Hickory and went to Hickory High School. He attended Wake Forest University and earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In the 1980s, he clerked for federal Judge Sam Ervin III and interned with Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Broyhill.
He took his attorney’s oath in Hickory but has spent 31 years as a lawyer in Raleigh.
Styers said one of the primary motivations for his campaign is the desire to combat what he sees as public mistrust of the court system.
“I think that if the general person doesn’t have confidence in the fairness of judges, then one of the linchpins of society fails,” Styers said.
Styers discussed the influence his Hickory upbringing had on his life and his views on public trust in the courts in a recent interview.
These responses have been edited for length and clarity.
How did growing up in Hickory shape your life and career?
My parents put a very high regard on how you were regarded in the community and that you acted a certain way — honorably, honestly — so that when you met people on the street that knew you, your reputation was part of how people knew you and how people thought of you.
And growing up in a small town where everyone knew each other really gave me a deep appreciation for a sense of community — where people knew each other and cared about each other.
Someone needed help, you know, the word spread pretty quickly.
I think we’ve lost some of that sense of community and those relationships as we’ve become more mobile and moved around, as modern society has increased its fast pace.
I think that’s probably the greatest impact growing up in Hickory has had is just the small-town values where everyone knew each, everyone cared for each other, where reputation mattered and those relationships that come out of growing up in a small town.
Where do you think the lack of public trust in the courts stems from?
Support Local Journalism
I don’t like the fact that judges are running under partisan labels. We used to have nonpartisan judicial elections but that was changed about four years ago so now we have to have partisan labels.
But I believe that politics have no place in our courts.
If people feel like that judges are no more than politicians in robes, then they are going to wonder what ideology, what special interest, what political party is going to influence the judge’s decisions.
So, I think the courts are being perceived as being political, and I think that breeds distrust.
I think people are concerned about the influence of money and power. You know, we’ve had to raise money to run for judge and so people wonder, ‘Well, are judges going to be beholden to campaign contributors and what’s the influence of money in our courts?’
There’s a sense that because the law has become complicated and it has become more difficult to navigate and access to the courts and access to legal representation has become more and more difficult, there’s the perception that there’s two systems — one for the haves and one for the have-nots.
What can judges do — and what would you specifically do — to address these flaws you see in the system if elected?
Appellate judges write decisions. So we have the power of the pen in how we write those decisions, and the language that we use in rendering our opinions, I think, matters.
So, I think we have the ability through our written opinions to explain our decisions clearly so people understand how we reach the decisions that we make.
Secondly, I think the process of a judge’s role is how they treat the people who come before the courts.
(Do some) feel like that they are being dismissed or the judges are treating them dismissively? Or is the judge giving a fair hearing of all sides and treating everyone with respect and dignity?
And third, I think that there’s a role of public leadership in the community, in the state.
If I am elected and if I put on that black robe, I think that will afford me some opportunities to speak out on issues. Not political issues, not ideological issues, but issues about access to justice, about the transparency of our court system operations.
How would you describe your philosophy or approach to the law?
I think I’ve always been fairly pragmatic, looking at the consequences of the decision and how they affect the people who come before the court and the larger society.
Judge Ervin used to tell the clerks that we shouldn’t forget that our cases are not about abstract legal theories but they are about real people with real problems and that the court’s decisions have real consequences.
If you take that to heart, the consequences are what works and what doesn’t, what’s just and what’s not, what’s fair and what’s not.
And that’s a whole lot more important than any judicial philosophy per se.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.