Hickory names two employees to run public works, public utilities

Two employees will take the place of Hickory's former public services director, who died in September.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood recently promoted two employees to director positions to oversee public works and public utilities, which fell under public services, according to a city press release.

Steve Miller was promoted to Public Works Director and Shawn Pennell to Public Utilities Director. Both are former public services assistant directors. Their positions were elevated to department head level, so the previous positions will not be filled, Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The promotions follow the death of Public Services Director Kevin Greer in late September, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We all recently suffered a great loss with the passing of Kevin Greer," Wood said. "I know he would want us to keep moving forward and build on the foundation he created.”

As director of public works, Miller will assume full management and supervisory responsibility for the sanitation division, street division, traffic division, landscape services division, building services division, central services division and the engineering division.