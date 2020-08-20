Hickory NAACP asks city to study racial inequality

When Mayor Hank Guess issued his anti-racism proclamation in July, David Williams said he opposed it.

Williams said he could not support the resolution in part because he believed the statement needed to be a resolution that showed the clear intent of the city council and included places for each council member to sign.

On Tuesday, the council adopted the language in Guess’ proclamation as a resolution.

David Williams maintained his opposition and was the only member of council to vote against the resolution.

Williams did not feel he was given sufficient input or notice that the matter would be on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, he said Wednesday.

The matter was discussed at an informational meeting between city administration and a few council members on Friday morning, he said. He left believing the resolution would not be on the agenda for Tuesday.

The council agenda for the meeting, which was released publicly Friday afternoon, did reference the resolution.

David Williams also opposed the resolution because he believed the city should take a more active approach.

“After hearing the proposal from the NAACP, it was like we had a Ford Focus resolution and they had a Lamborghini resolution,” he said. “We’re just saying some words on paper … but what the NAACP is asking for, they’re asking for action.”

