Hickory NAACP asks city to study racial inequality

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess issued a proclamation affirming the city’s opposition to racial injustice in July.
Now, one of the city’s civil rights groups is asking the city to go a step further.
The Hickory NAACP wants the city to create a commission to study and recommend actions for addressing problems related to racial inequality.
The Hickory City Council took no action on the proposal Tuesday night but did adopt an anti-racism resolution.
The vote on the resolution was 6-1. David Williams, the one Black member of the council, voted "no."
He later said he objected because he did not feel he had been given proper notice and input on the resolution and that the resolution did not go far enough.
‘A concrete plan of action’
Ida Clough, secretary of the Hickory chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, outlined the group’s proposal for the new commission during the public comment period of Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.
She said the new commission should study data to develop an action plan for addressing racial disparities in areas like employment, minority business ownership, health care, housing, education and criminal justice.
The NAACP is asking that the process also include updates from the city manager at least twice a year. Clough asked that the commission be formed by January 2021.
“Hickory NAACP firmly believes that without a concrete plan of action on how city leadership will accomplish the work of breaking down racial barriers and mistrust the well-intended proclamation is purely a paper exercise that will not meaningfully address gaps in racial equality and equity in our city,” Clough said.
Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, leader of the activist group Black Women Unified Now, also spoke, calling for a task force to come up with “specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely citywide measures to address the diversity and racial equity needed by January 2021.”
Council members David Williams and Charlotte Williams addressed the requests at the end of the meeting.
David Williams said he supported forming a commission.
“I would hope that we can come to some type of agreement and resolution to these problems,” he said. “I think that you’re not asking for much and again I just can’t tell you how much I appreciate what it is that you’re are doing.”
Charlotte Williams said any commission would have to include involvement from other public bodies like Catawba County government and school boards because the city does not have jurisdiction in several of the areas Clough referenced.
On Wednesday, other council members gave their thoughts on the proposals.
Guess said he wanted to look further at the proposal but that the city lacked jurisdiction on many of the issues the activists referenced. The city has little or no authority in health care, housing and education areas, he said.
When it comes to things like employment and poverty, Guess said the city addresses those through economic development projects. The city is strong in that area, he said.
Guess said the city is in a good position when it comes to relations between law enforcement and minority communities.
Council members Jill Patton and Tony Wood suggested the city could address the concerns with the existing Community Relations Council.
Councilman David Zagaroli expressed support for a commission.
“I certainly (am) in favor of the commission that she wants to (create),” Zagaroli said. “I didn’t think that we have that many problems here in town but I think this is obviously a nationwide movement that they are involved with.”
Councilman Danny Seaver did not respond to a request for comment on the resolution as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Racism Resolution
When Mayor Hank Guess issued his anti-racism proclamation in July, David Williams said he opposed it.
Williams said he could not support the resolution in part because he believed the statement needed to be a resolution that showed the clear intent of the city council and included places for each council member to sign.
On Tuesday, the council adopted the language in Guess’ proclamation as a resolution.
David Williams maintained his opposition and was the only member of council to vote against the resolution.
Williams did not feel he was given sufficient input or notice that the matter would be on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, he said Wednesday.
The matter was discussed at an informational meeting between city administration and a few council members on Friday morning, he said. He left believing the resolution would not be on the agenda for Tuesday.
The council agenda for the meeting, which was released publicly Friday afternoon, did reference the resolution.
David Williams also opposed the resolution because he believed the city should take a more active approach.
“After hearing the proposal from the NAACP, it was like we had a Ford Focus resolution and they had a Lamborghini resolution,” he said. “We’re just saying some words on paper … but what the NAACP is asking for, they’re asking for action.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.