Hickory mayor recalls Ukraine connection; men swapped police caps during FBI training

The Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted Hickory Mayor Hank Guess to think back to his own small connection to the besieged nation.

Twenty years ago, Guess, then an officer with the Hickory Police Department, was attending the FBI Academy in Virginia.

The academy attracts students from around the world. Guess became acquainted with an officer from Ukraine.

Guess recalled that the officers participating in the training would often trade items. Objects such as challenge coins and patches were common; caps were rarer and more highly sought.

At the conclusion of the class, Guess traded caps with the Ukrainian officer.

Guess said he has not had contact with the officer since that graduation in 2002, but recent events have led him to consider the dire situation the officer may be facing.

“If he still is active and if he still is in the Ukraine, I can only imagine what he must going through during this time,” Guess said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.