 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Mayor: Arches to be reinforced after workers heard popping noise
0 comments
alert featured

Hickory Mayor: Arches to be reinforced after workers heard popping noise

{{featured_button_text}}
052021-hdr-news-arches-p1

Workers will be reinforcing parts of the second section of City Walk arches after workers heard a popping sound in April. At least one arch section has already been disassembled.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Workers are in the process of reinforcing the second set of arches that will be placed over the pedestrian bridge that crosses over N.C. 127.

The installation of the second set of arches, which weigh 40 tons, was suspended in April after workers heard a popping noise and decided to have the arches inspected by the manufacturer, Oregon-based Western Wood Structures.

Mayor Hank Guess confirmed Wednesday the manufacturer is reinforcing the arches.

Following that reinforcement, they will need to be inspected again by project managers and the N.C. Department of Transportation before they are placed, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s going to cause a delay, but at the end of the day we’ll have something that is safe, and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever,” Guess said.

It is not clear how long the process will take.

The city said the arches cost nearly $753,000, and that there will be no additional costs to the city associated with this repair.

The first set of arches was placed in March.

The arches are a component of the pedestrian bridge which itself is part of the City Walk, the walkway between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved in 2014.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. received the $14.3 million contract to build the City Walk.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert