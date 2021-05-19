Hickory Mayor: Arches to be reinforced after workers heard popping noise

Workers are in the process of reinforcing the second set of arches that will be placed over the pedestrian bridge that crosses over N.C. 127.

The installation of the second set of arches, which weigh 40 tons, was suspended in April after workers heard a popping noise and decided to have the arches inspected by the manufacturer, Oregon-based Western Wood Structures.

Mayor Hank Guess confirmed Wednesday the manufacturer is reinforcing the arches.

Following that reinforcement, they will need to be inspected again by project managers and the N.C. Department of Transportation before they are placed, he said.

“It’s going to cause a delay, but at the end of the day we’ll have something that is safe, and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever,” Guess said.

It is not clear how long the process will take.

The city said the arches cost nearly $753,000, and that there will be no additional costs to the city associated with this repair.

The first set of arches was placed in March.