Hickory manager unveils plan for addressing racial economic gaps

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood outlined 10 strategies for addressing economic disparities affecting minority populations in Hickory at Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

The recommendations are the next step in an ongoing conversation that began last year when the Hickory NAACP came to the city asking for data on how minorities were faring in the city.

The city then engaged the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, which produced a report that found minority communities lagged behind in various areas, including education and economic outcomes.

In February, the city held a workshop with leaders of Catawba Valley Community College, the Workforce Development Board and K-64 to learn about existing resources, as well as to get input from stakeholders.

The NAACP formed its own Equity and Inclusion Task Force to work on the problems.

On Tuesday, Wood laid out the initial strategies for dealing specifically with improving economic outcomes.

Included in the plan was support for a training center that would prepare students in industries such as biotechnology and energy systems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wood noted in the presentation that a center would require substantial state and federal funding.