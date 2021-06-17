 Skip to main content
Hickory manager unveils plan for addressing racial economic gaps
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Warren Wood 0615 Meeting

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood discusses the city’s plan for reducing economic inequality between racial groups in Hickory at the Hickory City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

 Kevin Griffin

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood outlined 10 strategies for addressing economic disparities affecting minority populations in Hickory at Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

The recommendations are the next step in an ongoing conversation that began last year when the Hickory NAACP came to the city asking for data on how minorities were faring in the city.

The city then engaged the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, which produced a report that found minority communities lagged behind in various areas, including education and economic outcomes.

In February, the city held a workshop with leaders of Catawba Valley Community College, the Workforce Development Board and K-64 to learn about existing resources, as well as to get input from stakeholders.

The NAACP formed its own Equity and Inclusion Task Force to work on the problems.

On Tuesday, Wood laid out the initial strategies for dealing specifically with improving economic outcomes.

Included in the plan was support for a training center that would prepare students in industries such as biotechnology and energy systems.

Wood noted in the presentation that a center would require substantial state and federal funding.

He also announced plans for a workforce development group that would bring together leaders of Catawba Valley Community College, NCWorks, the Catawba County Economic Development Corp. and the K-64 initiative. The group’s purpose will be to solve employment challenges such as lack of transportation, the need for child care and helping people with criminal records get jobs.

Other strategies focused on creating more diverse workforces.

Wood said the goal would be to have more diversity in the city’s own workforce and the city would support efforts by the Chamber of Catawba County to educate and encourage inclusiveness at local companies.

Wood’s presentation included statistics that diverse companies had higher revenues than companies that were not.

The city’s commitment would also extend to supporting local groups working to help disadvantaged populations.

He specifically referenced the NAACP and its task force but also said the city would be happy to work with Centro Latino and other groups.

“We wanted it to be manageable,” Wood said of the overall plan. “We wanted it to be something we felt like we controlled but we can also be flexible and we can adjust on the fly if need be, if something’s not working.”

Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt called the plans “definitely a good start” after the meeting. Hunt also encouraged residents to join the NAACP and become involved with the task force.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

10 Strategies

• Continue focus on creating high-paying jobs

• Disseminate information on open positions in the community

• Support effort to create training center for emerging industries

• Support Catawba Chamber’s diversity education effort

• Form workforce development group to address employment barriers

• Promote small business ownership/encourage minority business ownership

• Support efforts by groups like the NAACP to help disadvantaged populations

• Hold meetings to inform parents of summer educational/recreational programs for children

• Diversify the city’s workforce

• Keep an eye on metrics and monitor progress

