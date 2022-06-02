Hickory manager proposes $1,000 pay bump for all employees in new budget

There is no tax increase in the recommended Hickory budget, but there is something new in the spending plan: a cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees.

Under the proposal, every city worker would receive an additional $1,000 pay bump for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The increase would be spread across employee checks throughout the fiscal year.

In addition to the general pay increase, the city will be providing its regular performance-based pay increases.

The proposed budget calls for performance-based raises of 3% for employees who meet expectations and 4% for those who exceed standards. Even the performance-based bump was an increase from the 2.5% and 3.5% raises in the current fiscal year.

The Hickory City Council will hold a public hearing and likely vote on the budget at its meeting on Tuesday.

This would be the first time the city has offered this type of across-the-board pay increase in decades. City leaders have pointed to inflation and workforce difficulties as factors in calling for the increase.

Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller referred to the across-the-board pay increases as a “shot in the arm” for workers dealing with high prices.

“Inflation is happening now, right?” Miller said. “So if folks are paying 8% to 20% depending on their personal goods, our employees are hurting as well.”

He added that the $1,000 cost-of-living increase plus the merit-based raises are “probably on the upper end of what we can afford.”

There is also the matter of filling jobs in city government.

Of the 677 positions the city included in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, 78 positions are open, a vacancy rate of 11.5%.

Some of the divisions facing the highest levels of understaffing include Parks and Public Properties (28.6% vacancy, 12 of 42 positions open), Streets (27% vacancy, 10 of 37 positions open) and Sanitation (26% vacancy, six of 23 positions open).

In an effort to attract workers, the city is offering $1,500 signing bonuses for maintenance workers, equipment operators and airport employees. The bonus is split into three payments across the employee’s first six months.

Current employees have been able to receive a $500 bonus for referring new hires in all positions. The bonus is paid in two installments. The first is paid once the new hire finishes three months on the job. The second is paid after the referral completes six months.

The city has also run into some difficulties bringing in police officers in recent years. Currently, 13 of 157 positions at the Hickory Police Department are open.

Miller said last year the city put the police department on its own pay plan in part to provide flexibility in allowing lateral transfers, an arrangement where officers can come join the Hickory Police Department at the level they attained at a previous job.

City leaders are planning to do the same thing with the Hickory Fire Department, which currently has 10 of 139 positions vacant.

Miller said the decision to treat the fire department differently in terms of pay occurred, at least in part, because city leaders learned the city of Newton was offering a higher entry pay for firefighters.

“As (City Manager) Warren (Wood) and I have both said, we want to make sure we’re the most competitive in the region, so our recommendation is to increase that (pay) higher than all the municipalities in the four-county region,” Miller said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

