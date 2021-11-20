 Skip to main content
Hickory makes library schedule changes ahead of Ridgeview Library reopening
Hickory makes library schedule changes ahead of Ridgeview Library reopening

The city of Hickory is preparing for the grand opening of the renovated Ridgeview Library next month.

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Hickory will be making some changes to its library operations in the coming weeks to prepare for the opening of the renovated Ridgeview Library.

The temporary library set up at the Ridgeview Recreation Center will close starting Monday so staff can relocate materials and do the other work needed to reopen the library, according to a news release from the city of Hickory.

The hours of the Patrick Beaver Library will also change soon to match the hours for the Ridgeview Library once it reopens.

Patrick Beaver will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule for Fridays and Saturdays will stay the same.

The Ridgeview Library will follow the same schedule once it reopens.

The renovations at the library include the addition of a new community meeting room large enough for 100 people and a small group study room.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. secured a $1.1 million contract to build the additions in July 2020.

The city plans to hold a grand opening for the upgraded library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

