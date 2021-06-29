Hickory, Long View elections delayed to 2022

Elections in Hickory and Long View have officially been pushed back to next year.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a statement that Senate Bill 722, which would delay municipal elections in towns or cities where candidates are elected from districts, will become law.
Cooper said he would allow it to become law without his signature. In North Carolina, bills become law if the governor does not take action on them within 10 days.
Cooper acknowledged the need to change election dates in light of delayed census numbers needed for redistricting but he also said “decisions about local elections like these should involve more open discussion and public input.”
The law extends the terms of current officeholders in the affected cities until the elections can be held and winners certified and seated next year.
How elections will and will not change this year
Many Catawba County elections will still be held this year.
Elections in Newton, Conover, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba and Brookford are all still happening as scheduled. Filing for these races begins on Friday.
Although school board candidates represent a district, the races for Hickory and Newton-Conover school board are on track to go forward this fall. Filing for those seats opens Aug. 13.
Seven races in Hickory and Long View are affected by the legislation.
In Hickory, that includes the races for the mayor, the Ward 4 seat held by Councilman David Williams, the Ward 5 seat held by David Zagaroli and Ward 6 seat held by Councilwoman Jill Patton.
In Long View, the affected races include mayor, the Ward 2 seat held by Gary Lingerfelt and Ward 5 seat held by Dallas Tester.
The Long View general election and Hickory primaries would happen on March 8, the same day as the primary for other federal, state and local elections that will be held later that year.
The Hickory general election would either take place on April 26 or the date of any second primary, if one is needed.
The law does give Hickory and Long View the option of voting to have their at-large races go forward this year.
That would mean that Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Long View Mayor Marla Thompson could be on the ballot this year if a majority of their council agrees to let that happen.
There does not appear to be much appetite for a separate mayoral election in Hickory. A majority of the members of Hickory City Council said Monday they either oppose separating the elections or have concerns about the cost of holding two elections.
Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman David Williams and Councilman Tony Wood all said they believe the elections should all be held together next year.
“For me, the fiscally responsible financial thing to do would be to not have special elections just for (mayor),” Guess said.
Wood said there would likely be some benefit to having the elections next year. “I also think the fact that it is going to align with the U.S. Senate primary on March 8, we’ll probably have greater voter turnout,” Wood said.
Both Councilwoman Jill Patton and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams said they had questions or concerns about the costs of holding separate elections.
Patton said she wanted to know more about the potential cost, and Charlotte Williams said she would be open to hearing the input from other council members before making a final decision.
Councilman David Zagaroli said he was fine going along with the preference of the council overall.
Long View Town Manager David Draughn said Monday the staff would update council members on the bill at that evening’s meeting.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.