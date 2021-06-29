Hickory, Long View elections delayed to 2022

Elections in Hickory and Long View have officially been pushed back to next year.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a statement that Senate Bill 722, which would delay municipal elections in towns or cities where candidates are elected from districts, will become law.

Cooper said he would allow it to become law without his signature. In North Carolina, bills become law if the governor does not take action on them within 10 days.

Cooper acknowledged the need to change election dates in light of delayed census numbers needed for redistricting but he also said “decisions about local elections like these should involve more open discussion and public input.”

The law extends the terms of current officeholders in the affected cities until the elections can be held and winners certified and seated next year.

How elections will and will not change this year

Many Catawba County elections will still be held this year.

Elections in Newton, Conover, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba and Brookford are all still happening as scheduled. Filing for these races begins on Friday.