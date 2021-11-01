Hickory leaders honor bond commission for role in revitalization efforts

City leaders honored members of the Hickory Bond Implementation Commission for their role in shaping the system of walking and biking paths currently being built throughout Hickory.
Mayor Hank Guess joined with members of the commission Monday to unveil a display along the City Walk listing the names of bond commission members and elected officials who made decisions concerning the bond program.
The bond program, which received initial funding through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014, consists of the walking and biking trails such as the City Walk and Riverwalk as well as the Trivium Corporate Center business park.
The city has been able to obtain an additional $50 million for expansion of the walking and biking trail system into different parts of the city.
In addition to honoring the bond commission as a whole for its work, bond commission Chairman Burk Wyatt was recognized individually.
The city named the City Walk bridge on the west end of Union Square after Wyatt. Wyatt also received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from state Sen. Dean Proctor. The Long Leaf Pine is a state award for North Carolinians who have made important contributions to their communities.
Wyatt said the bond committee is seeing its goals of economic growth being realized even before most projects have been completed. “The hope and dreams that we had back in those days was that it would feed off of the plan so that you could have additional economic development and other grants would be awarded to it and I think it’s proven to be true so far,” Wyatt said.
Guess highlighted some of the economic development the city has already seen in the areas around the bond projects, including more than $566 million in investment, more than 898 jobs and 397 new housing units.
While many parts of the City Walk are already complete, the city is still waiting to finish up some parts toward the eastern end of the trail.
Assistant City Manager Rick Beasley said the City Walk should be finished in the next month or so.
